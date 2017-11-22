A Hainan Airlines Boeing 787-8 has completed China’s first intercontinental passenger flight with sustainable fuel produced from waste cooking oil from restaurants in China by Sinopec.

According to Xinhua News Agency, Hainan Airlines flight 497 flew from Beijing to Chicago O’Hare International Airport Nov. 21 after flying more than 11,000 km (6,835 miles).

The biofuel flight was part of a cooperation project on green aviation between China and the US.

In 2015, the Haikou-based carrier launched China’s first biofuel passenger flight on domestic routes operated by a Boeing 737-800. In 2011, Air China operated the first biofuel test flight using a Boeing 747-400 powered partially with jatropha-based fuel.