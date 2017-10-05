Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Julie Girling has cautioned the airline industry not to be complacent on implementing the ICAO carbon offset program, CORSIA, saying it “is not a done deal until it is working.” Girling was speaking at the Global Sustainable Aviation Summit in Geneva Oct. 3, where she said the industry was proud of what had been achieved with CORSIA, but added, “I would ring my alarm bell here and say that there is still a long way to go. I am by no ...