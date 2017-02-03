The European Commission (EC) has retained its controversial Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) for only intra-European flights. The move was taken in the light of the 2016 ICAO Assembly decision to introduce a global market-based measure to stabilize carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.

The decision means that the most controversial part of the ETS, which sought to impose carbon offsetting measures on airlines based outside the European Economic Area (EEA), will remain in abeyance.

The EEA consists of the 28 European Union (EU) states plus Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein.

However, it means carriers that operate largely or wholly within the EEA will have an extra layer of costs compared to those that fly to or from destinations beyond its boundaries.

The proposed charges on non-EEA airlines that fly into EEA airspace caused an uproar among those carriers, with some countries, such as China, instructing its airlines to refuse to participate in the scheme.

“The Commission is proposing to continue with the current geographic scope of the EU Emissions Trading system for aviation, covering flights between airports in the European Economic Area,” the EC said in a statement. It now awaits details of the planned ICAO global market-based measure.

“We had to decide, based on the outcome of ICAO, whether we would have the full scope [affecting non-EU airlines] again, or whether we should extend the reduced scope,” EC transport spokesman Alexis Perier said.

The EC will study the proposed initial stage of the ICAO measure, known as the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation, or CORSIA, and will decide in around 18 months, how to proceed.

Airline lobby group Airlines for Europe (A4E) supported the EC’s stance: “We welcome the European Commission’s proposal to continue the application of aviation ETS only to flights within the European Economic Area,” A4E MD Thomas Reynaert said. “This is a step in the right direction as a transition to a global offsetting scheme to address aviation carbon emissions.”

CORSIA aims to require airlines to monitor and report their annual CO2 emissions on international routes and offset those exceeding 2020 levels.

The International Air Carrier Association (IACA), which represents leisure industry airlines, agreed, adding that “to avoid airlines [being] faced with the burden of two schemes, the high level of ambition of CORSIA should replace entirely the EU-ETS for aviation.”

Reflecting the concern of those carriers that fly within the EEA, the European Regions Airline Association (ERA) said it had “consistently argued that the current reduced scope of the EU ETS has limited environmental effectiveness but imposes considerable administrative burdens on many ERA members and it would therefore make sense to suspend the scheme ahead of CORSIA coming into force.”

While welcoming the degree of clarity the EC decision would bring for the next few years, ERA said it would seek assurances that European operators would not find themselves having to cope with two environmental schemes after 2021.

European environmental lobby group Transport & Environment (T&E) was less happy at the EC’s decision.

“Aviation is even further away from doing its fair share to achieve the Paris climate goals after the European Commission proposed today that CO2 from flights to and from Europe should continue to go unregulated.”

“The Commission has chosen to again suspend the only effective measure to regulate aviation emissions, all for a voluntary deal which is years away from coming into operation and which may never actually reduce the climate impact of flying,” T&E aviation director Bill Hemmings said.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com