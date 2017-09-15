The European Parliament has voted to limit airlines’ exemption from paying for carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from intercontinental flights until 2020, pending the introduction of a new global program to offset the emissions from air transport. Members of the European Parliament (MEP) also introduced an amendment to ensure that in the event of a hard Brexit—the UK leaving the EU completely—EU Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) CO2 allowances given free to UK airlines should be ...
