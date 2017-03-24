AltAir Fuels is a relatively new, but pioneering company. It is helping the commercial air transport industry transition from using alternative fuels on an experimental basis to making them part of a regular operation. When AltAir launched commercial-scale volumes of aviation alternative fuels in March 2016 at Los Angeles International Airport, it enabled the largest use of alternative fuel in the airline industry. AltAir has partnered with airlines since 2009 to develop alternative fuels, ...