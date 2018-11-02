The Swedish Energy Agency has approved an application by a consortium, including KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, to pursue a project for biofuel production in Småland, southern Sweden.

An initial preliminary study will enter a new, 20-month phase, looking at six areas of responsibility—technology inventory, analysis of raw materials and geography, technology-economic analysis of local production, demand and distribution, as well as business model and execution.

This follows a May 2018 agreement for a pilot study on biofuel production.

KLM believes the market for biofuel is currently underdeveloped. To improve access to sustainable aviation fuels, the Dutch airline and several Swedish organizations—Södra, Växjö Municipality, SkyNRG, Småland Airport, Fores and Luleå University of Technology—signed an LOI to investigate the conditions for biofuel production in Småland.

As part of the latest agreement, the Swedish Energy Agency will financially support the study.

“The Energy Agency’s support is an important step towards increasing access to biofuel fuel in the Nordic region,” Air France-KLM Northern Europe’ general manager Paul Terstegge said.

“We see no reason to waste time and therefore immediately start the pre-study.”

The pilot project will identify and develop the most qualified layout for a functioning value chain of biofuel production in Småland.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com