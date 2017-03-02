Delta Air Lines said it will stop flying MD-88 aircraft on a scheduled basis at New York’s LaGuardia Airport, effective March 2.

Instead, the Atlanta-based carrier said it would fly existing MD-88 routes “on a mix of quieter, more fuel-efficient Airbus A320 family aircraft, Boeing 737s and a limited number of MD-90 mainline aircraft, minimizing environmental impact at the busy airport and reducing overflight noise for millions of nearby residents.”

Delta VP-New York Henry Kuykendall said, “Delta flights on quieter, more efficient and larger aircraft are good for the community and will also support NextGen initiatives around more fuel-efficient GPS routes in New York airspace, the most congested in the world.”

New York Senator Chuck Schumer said Delta’s fleet update at LaGuardia “is a very helpful step toward improving environmental and quality-of-life issues. Newer and quieter aircraft bring benefits not only to Delta and the flying public, but also to the communities surrounding LaGuardia.”

Delta said the removal of the roughly 30 daily scheduled MD-88 departures from LaGuardia underscores its commitment to travelers flying through the primarily business-focused airport. Later this year, Delta service between Atlanta and LaGuardia will fly Airbus A320s and Boeing 737-900ERs, “which feature all-new, modern interiors with large, sculpted overhead bins and, on the Boeing 737-900ER, seat-back in-flight entertainment.”

Linda Blachly linda.blachly@penton.com