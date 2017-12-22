Sustainable alternative fuels (SAF) are the best solution to air transport’s emissions challenges, at least in the short- to medium- term. They are so far the only option for making the existing fleet more environmentally friendly and less reliant on fossil fuels. Although it accounts for just 2% of the world’s human-induced CO2 emissions, the aviation industry is committed to improving fuel efficiency by an average of 1.5% a year between 2010 and 2020; capping net ...