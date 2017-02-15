An Austrian court has blocked plans for a third runway at Vienna International Airport on environmental concerns, a ruling the airport intends to appeal.

The court concluded the new runway construction would have resulted in a 2% increase in greenhouse gas emissions. Austria has pledged to reduce emissions by 2.25% by 2020 in the transport sector.

Vienna airport reacted quickly and announced it would appeal to the highest administrative body and even to the Constitutional Court.

“We see this decision as a misconduct and we will implement all legal actions against it. Also, this decision is unique in Austria, maybe worldwide,” Vienna airport CEO Julian Jäger told ATW.

He added that aviation is a growing industry and there are no specific rules for the third-runway project in terms of climate protection.

“This judgment is absent,” Jäger said.

ATW understands Vienna airport has been considering a third runway since as early as 1999. The airport also said it has reduced CO2 emissions by 20% using several smaller measures that do not include flight operations.

Austria’s minister of Transport Joerg Leichtfried said Tuesday on local TV channel ORF ZiB24 that the court’s judgment is a “very, very unusual legal decision, which is regrettable if an important and stable employer such as Vienna International Airport is prevented [to expand].”

