United Airlines has established a track record of continuously identifying and implementing strategies to reduce its environmental impact in the air, on the ground and at its facilities. Because over 98% of United’s direct emissions are from jet fuel, United’s sustainability strategy has focused on mitigating greenhouse gas emissions. The Star Alliance carrier does this primarily through innovative operational fuel efficiency initiatives and investments in sustainably produced, ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"ATW Eco Airline of the Year: United Airlines" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.