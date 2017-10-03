The Air Transport Action Group (ATAG) has launched a report aimed as a guide to how aviation can use the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for sustainability planning. The report, Flying in Formation, was launched Oct. 3 at the Global Sustainable Aviation Summit in Geneva and examines to what extent each of the 17 SDGs, identified by the United Nations in its 2030 Agenda on Sustainable Development, is relevant to global aviation. The SDGs are designed to set ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"ATAG launches UN sustainable goals report for aviation " is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.