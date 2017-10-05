Air New Zealand Boeing 787-9
Air New Zealand is introducing new sustainability initiatives, including increasing its use of airport gate power and reusing a wide range of inflight products. The carrier expects to save a significant amount of fuel by plugging aircraft into ground electricity supplies when they are parked at gates. This will allow aircraft to turn off auxiliary power units, which are typically used to provide onboard electricity and air conditioning while aircraft are on the ground. Air New Zealand has ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Air New Zealand reveals new sustainability plans" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.