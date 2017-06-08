Airlines globally remain focused on their agreed emissions offsetting and reduction goals despite the US turnaround on the Paris Agreement, but there must be an all-out effort to achieve those targets by 2020, the head of the Asia Pacific Airlines Association (AAPA) said this week.

AAPA director general Andrew Herdman spoke with ATW on the sidelines of the IATA AGM in Cancun. One of the focus areas of this year’s AGM was aviation’s Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) agreement, reached last fall.

In a keynote speech, ICAO Council president Olumuyiwa Benard Aliu said the industry should dispel any concerns that recent developments on the Paris Agreement would negatively impact plans for globally aligned aviation emissions mitigation. IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac made similar statements endorsing the continuing importance of implementing CORSIA. And IATA AGM delegates endorsed a resolution June 5, reaffirming the global airline industry’s commitment to CORSIA.

Last October, world governments endorsed the CORSIA at ICAO’s 39th Assembly, with countries representing over 80% of international flight operations volunteering to participate in the pilot phase as early as 2021. Since that time, Saudi Arabia, Gabon, El Salvador and Nigeria have also signaled their intention to join, meaning that some 90% of international operations will be covered by the CORSIA when it launches.

But US President Donald Trump announced in late May that the US is withdrawing from the Paris accord, casting uncertainty over whether the US remains committed to CORSIA even though they are separate accords.

“I don’t know of any airline that thinks retreating from CORSIA is the way to go,” Herdman told ATW. “This was a hard-fought agreement and it is designed and structured to be fair to everyone and to all airlines. And if you go back from that, it would give the signal to Brussels [to extend the European Commission’s Emissions Trading Scheme to non-European flights]. No one wants that,” he said.

But Herdman also noted that there was a lot of work to be done in a relatively short time to meet CORSIA’s 2020 targets. “ICAO has to finalize the guidelines this year; governments have to be ready to implement; airlines have to be ready to implement verification and monitoring. We don’t have the luxury of time and 2020 is coming pretty quickly. We have had the politics and the discussions; now it’s about implementation and that’s complicated,” he said.

Herdman also said initiatives were needed on multiple fronts, including aviation infrastructure, emissions market-based measures, and accessibility to sustainable, affordable alternative fuels. “All of that continues and all of it needs to move together,” he said.

Karen Walker karen.walker@penton.com