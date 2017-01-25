ATWOnline

Follow Us
Home > Trends - February 2017
ATW Plus

Trends - February 2017

Jan 25, 2017

2016 year-end deliveries for Airbus and Boeing; airline traffic by region, traffic at key worldwide airports; airline financials; aircraft value projections.

Subscribe to Access this Entire Article

"Trends - February 2017" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.

Already registered? here.
Related Articles
Blogs & Commentary
Jan 24, 2017
blog

Alitalia, the airline that broke the camel’s back?

Can Alitalia ever be a good-news story? It appears not for Etihad Airways, the Abu Dhabi-based airline that has become the latest in a line of companies to see potential in the Italian flag carrier but for whom good news seems an increasingly distant prospect....More
Jan 19, 2017
blog

Board games

Could organizing passengers on a mat – yes, an actual physical mat - help speed up aircraft boarding and cut turnaround times?...More
View More Opinions
ATW On-Location
Jan 12, 2017
Article
ATW Plus

Airbus responds to weaker A380 demand  

Airbus is evaluating a higher-density Airbus A380 layout and is seeking to cut the program’s fixed costs and slow down production to counter weak demand....More
Airbus Fabrice Brégier and John Leahy
Jan 11, 2017
Article

Airbus to deliver over 700 aircraft in 2017

Airbus is ramping up production and is expecting to deliver more than 700 aircraft in 2017, as it starts to overcome supply chain and program maturity issues....More
Airbus Commercial Aircraft President and Airbus COO Fabrice Brégier
Jan 11, 2017
Article

Airbus achieves 731 net orders and 688 deliveries in 2016

Airbus secured net orders for 731 aircraft in 2016, while deliveries were up 8% at 688 aircraft, exceeding its full-year target. By comparison, Boeing logged net orders for 668 aircraft and delivered 728....More

Click here to read event news from ATW On-Location

Follow Us
ATWOnline.com
Aviation Week Network

Copyright © 2017 Penton