SunExpress, a joint venture (JV) of Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines, plans to increase winter capacity throughout its network from the end of October. Besides European airports, the carrier operates from 18 airports in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, for a total of 700 weekly services to 43 destinations. In the summer 2017 season, the carrier operated 780 weekly flights to 80 destinations. Going forward, the SunExpress JV will mainly increase capacity to Turkey, adding a weekly ...
