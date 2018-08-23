Qantas reported a group net profit of A$980 million ($712.3 million) for its 2018 fiscal year ending June 30, an increase of 15% compared to the previous fiscal year. The group achieved an underlying profit of A$1.6 billion, up 14% year-on-year and 5% higher than the previous record year in 2016. Revenue rose 6% to A$17 billion. Underlying profit was up 6.7% for Qantas international, 19.1% for Qantas domestic, and 10.6% for Jetstar. Fuel costs increased by nearly A$200 million in the 2018 ...
