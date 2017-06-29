China Southern is expected to circulate non-public shares to fund purchases of 41 Airbus and Boeing aircraft.

According to a written filing released by Shanghai Stock Exchange, the Guangzhou-based carrier plans to circulate not more than 1.8 billion A shares through the Shanghai Stock Exchange and not more than 590 million H shares through the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to not more than 10 investors. The goal is to raise a total of CNY 12.74 billion ($9.8 billion) from which CNY 7.72 billion would be used to purchase the new aircraft.

Orders for the aircraft were previously announced. They include three Airbus A320neos, five A321neos, five A330-300s, 14 Boeing 737-800s, nine 737 MAX 9s and five 787-9s.

Deliveries will begin in 2018 and are in China Southern’s plans expand its fleet to more than 1,000 aircraft by the end of 2020.