China Eastern Airlines expects it will have transported 101.4 million passengers by the end of 2016, an 8.2% increase over the 93.7 million carried in 2015. China Eastern also noted that it anticipates 2016 marking its eighth consecutive profitable year, although cargo volume is expected to drop slightly by 0.4% to 1.4 million tonnes year-over-year. The Shanghai-based carrier is scheduled to release its annual financial report March 31, 2017. The company reported a third-quarter net profit ...