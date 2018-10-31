Faced with rising fuel costs and a weakened Chinese yuan against the US dollar, China Eastern Airlines reported a 42.1% decline in operating profits to CNY5.8 billion ($844 million) for the first nine months of 2018, compared to the same period last year.

Net profit for the period was CNY4.2 billion, putting the Shanghai-based airline second behind Air China in earnings among the country’s big three airlines.

While operating revenues increased 13.4% to CNY87.9 billion year-over-year (YOY), operating expenses rose by the same rate to CNY74.4 billion.

Profits from investments plummeted 91.3% from CNY2 billion to CNY175 million.

Capacity was up 7.8% to 181.5 billion ASKs YOY, while RPKs grew by 9.7%. Airfreight capacity also increased 18.9% to 5.9 billion AFTKs.

The airline carried 90.5 million passengers, a 9.6% increase YOY, with an average load factor of 82.9%.

The SkyTeam member operates 83 widebody and 579 narrowbody aircraft, with an aircraft utilization rate of around 9.5 hours daily. Over the fourth quarter the airline plans to receive a new Airbus A330, two A350-900s, four A320s and a Boeing 787-9, and phase out four A330s and the carrier’s last 767-300. In 2019, China Eastern expects to accept 25 A320s, five A350-900s, 26 737s and six 787-9s.

