São Paulo-based LCC GOL’s third-quarter net profit rebounded as the airline stuck to a “strong discipline in the supply of seats, high load factors and unrelenting cost control” according to GOL CEO Paulo Kakinoff.

The airline reported a BRL327.6 million ($103.1 million) net profit for the 2017 third quarter, reversing its BRL0.9 million net loss in 3Q 2016 and representing a net margin of 12.1%, improved on the LCC’s flat net margin a year ago.

GOL’s 3Q operating revenue increased 13.2% year-over-year (YOY) to BRL 2.7 billion as traffic grew 5.1% YOY to 9.6 billion RPKs, boosting revenue from cargo, interline passengers coming from domestic flights and implementation of a first bag fee. The airline said revenue from international passengers increased 11.5% YOY during the quarter, representing 13.7% of the LCC’s total net revenue. Additionally, GOL increased its average fares 11.6% during the quarter to BRL288, attributable, the company said, to a “strong demand environment and increased penetration with corporate clients.”

GOL’s capacity for the quarter increased 4.5% to 12 billion ASKs, with its international capacity up 9.1% YOY. As of Sept. 30, the airline’s fleet comprised 92 737-800s and 28 737-700s, with 116 aircraft operating and the remaining four sub-leased to another airline. The company has 120 firm Boeing 737 MAX 8s on order to achieve complete fleet renewal by 2028, the first of which is expected to be delivered in July 2018. The airline’s passenger load factor for the quarter was 80.2%, up 0.4 point YOY.

GOL attributed the rise in its RPKs and ASKs to growth in average stage length for its operating fleet by 2.3% YOY for the third quarter.

Yield was up 8.6% to BRL 24.85 cents; PRASK increased 9.2% to BRL19.93 cents; and CASK excluding fuel rose 8.3% to BRL14.11 cents.

The company’s operating expenses were up 10.5% during the quarter to BRL2.4 billion, attributable to the company’s 2017 profit-sharing provisions, aircraft depreciation and amortization and the effect of sale-leaseback operations during the third quarter. GOL engaged in sales and leaseback transactions for seven aircraft with GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) during the quarter, involving five 737 MAX 8s and two 737-800s.

GOL’s operating income for the quarter came to BRL323.1 million, up 38.9%

“For the future, our expectation is to further improve our efficiency, incorporating the new 737 MAX 8s, which will begin arriving in the second half of 2018, and reconfiguring our 737-800s from 177 to 186 seats,” the company said.

Based on its year-to-date results, GOL revised its full-year 2017 net revenue guidance upward from +/- BRL10 billion to +/-BRL 10.3 billion and its operating (EBIT) margin from 7% to 9% to +/-9%.

