Singapore-based lessor BOC Aviation delivered nine aircraft and added 26 lease commitments in the 2017 third quarter, the company said Oct. 9. In addition, the lessor boosted its owned and managed fleet by eight aircraft (three Airbus A320neos, three Boeing 737NG family aircraft and two A320ceos). In August, BOC Aviation firmed an order for 10 737 MAX 10s, as originally announced at the Paris Air Show in June, valued at approximately $1.2 billion at list prices. BOC’s nine deliveries ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"BOC Aviation gains 26 lease commitments, delivers nine aircraft in 3Q" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.