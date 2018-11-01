Atlas Air Worldwide (AAW) posted third-quarter (3Q) net earnings of $71.1 million and raised its full-year outlook for the third straight quarter, citing continued demand for its freighter-focused leasing and charter businesses.

Purchase, New York-based AAW, which operates Atlas Air, Polar Air Cargo, and Southern Air, grew 3Q revenue 23% to $656.6 million year-over year (YOY), and is projecting a full-year total that exceeds $2.6 billion. Operating income totaled $54.5 million, up 1% YOY. The company has raised its adjusted EBITDA projection slightly, to $525 million.

The company’s 2017 3Q results were lowered by stock warrant-related accounting charges that led to a reported net loss of $24.1 million.

“Secular trends are driving opportunities and growth in air freight," AAW president William Flynn said. “And our focus is on express, e-commerce and fast-growing regions where efficient, time-definite, freighter networks are essential to meet the growing demands of businesses and consumers.”

Flynn said the company is closely monitoring potential fallout from trade battles and specifically tariffs, but so far, sees no reason for concern.

“Neither we nor our customers have seen a material impact on air-freight demand,” Flynn said. IATA has projected 64 million tons of freight that are expected to move by air, and only about 1% “are exposed to potential price increases implemented or proposed,” he added.

AAW ended the quarter with 108 aircraft, up 11 YOY but stable with its end-2Q total. Among its third-quarter moves was placing three more Boeing 767-300Fs in service for Amazon Air. The AAW-provided fleet is now up to 18, and the final two aircraft stipulated in their agreement are expected to be in service by year-end.

