Virgin Australia will begin services between Melbourne and Hong Kong in July, expanding its international footprint into Greater China for the first time.

From July 5, Virgin Australia said it will operate five return services per week between the two cities, using dual-aisle Airbus A330-200 aircraft.

The route announcement follows the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission’s (ACCC’s) interim approval of Virgin Australia’s proposed alliance with HNA Aviation, Hong Kong Airlines and HK Express. The Virgin Australia flights are on sale subject to final regulatory approval from the ACCC.

“Virgin Australia’s proposed alliance with HNA Aviation and Hong Kong Airlines will enable customers to connect through Hong Kong to 13 destinations in mainland China,” Virgin Australia said in a statement. “It will also allow guests from Hainan Airlines, Hong Kong Airlines, Capital Airlines and Tianjin Airlines to connect onto Virgin Australia’s expansive domestic and transtasman network.” the carrier said in a statement.

Virgin Australia Group CEO John Borghetti said the carrier’s entry into Hong Kong and Greater China is a “key pillar of our international strategy, allowing us to tap into Australia’s fastest growing and most valuable inbound travel market.”

