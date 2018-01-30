US secretary of state Rex Tillerson confirmed the US and Qatar have reached “understandings … on civil aviation” aimed at addressing the concerns of US major airlines about alleged subsidies to Gulf carriers.

Tillerson, appearing at the State Department in Washington DC along with representatives of a Qatari government delegation visiting the US for high-level talks, said US President Donald Trump “has made this matter a priority and the outcome we achieved will ensure a level playing field in the global aviation market.”

The Qatari government has committed that state-owned Qatar Airways will release an audited financial statement within a year and will be more transparent regarding transactions, particularly transactions with other Qatar-owned entities. The Qatari government has also made an assurance to the US that there are no current plans for Qatar Airways to operate fifth freedom flights to the US, although there is no guarantee the carrier will not do so in the future.

Fifth freedom flights are allowed under the US-Qatar Open Skies agreement, and one result of the “understandings” reached between the two countries is that the US will not seek to reopen the Open Skies accord for negotiations.

The accommodation between the US and Qatar on aviation comes after American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines spent nearly three years pushing the US government to take action against what the US majors allege are billions of dollars in illegal subsidies from Qatar to Qatar Airways and from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Emirates Airline and Etihad Airways.

There is no indication the US and the UAE have reached a similar agreement to the one announced Jan. 30 between the US and Qatar.

But American, Delta, United and US airline labor groups praised the US-Qatar agreement as a significant step forward and indicated it assuages their concerns—at least regarding Qatar Airways.

“Today’s agreement by the state of Qatar is a strong first step in a process for commercial transparency and accountability, and we remain committed to working with the administration to address the harmful trade violations by the United Arab Emirates as well,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said.

“It is important that all parties understand the need for a level playing field for US-based carriers, and the impact unfair competition can have on the good paying jobs our industry supports,” United CEO Oscar Munoz said. “We applaud this agreement and thank the [Trump] administration for effectively representing the interests of the American aviation industry.”

Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) president Tim Canoll added: “We will watch closely to determine whether Qatar acts to end its current subsidy-focused practices and embrace a transparent business model. Now, the administration must stand firm on enforcing the US Open Skies agreement with the United Arab Emirates and end its government subsidies that allow its airlines, Emirates and Etihad Airways, to compete unfairly against US airlines and threaten US jobs.”

The Partnership for Open & Fair Skies, which represents American, Delta and United on the issue, said it “intends to work with the Trump administration to ensure Qatar upholds its commitments,” adding, “In addition, the partnership looks forward to working with the Trump administration as it negotiates with the UAE to end its government subsidies to Emirates and Etihad Airways.”

