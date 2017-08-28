Nominations are now open for the 2018 ATW Airline Industry Achievement Awards.

The 44th ATW Annual Airline Industry Achievement Awards will be presented at a gala dinner on March 27, 2018, at the Round Room at the Mansion House in Dublin, Ireland.

Two new categories have been added to the Awards: for the Leasing Company of the Year and for the best Passenger Experience Achievement.

The seven other categories are: Airline of the Year; Airline Market Leader of the Year; Value Airline of the Year; Eco-Airline of the Year; Excellence in Leadership (to an individual); Airport of the Year; and Aviation Technology Achievement.

The deadline for nominations is Friday, November 3, 2017.

“We are excited to take the 44th Annual ATW Awards to Dublin, a city and country with a strong history of supporting commercial aviation,” ATW editor-in-chief Karen Walker said. “The ATW Awards are highly prestigious recognitions of those airlines, airports, companies and people that excel operationally, financially, in customer service and innovation.

There is no fee to enter and companies can submit multiple nominations, but all entries must be supported by a nomination via the ATW Web link. The link to enter is here.

For questions on nominations, contact ATW editor-in-chief Karen Walker at karen.walker@penton.com. For sponsorship opportunities and table purchases, contact ATW publisher Beth Wagner at beth.wagner@aviationweek.com.