easyJet Airbus A320neo
UK LCC easyJet is boosting capacity to European leisure destinations from its new Berlin-Tegel base, but the airline is taking a cautious approach towards expanding German domestic flying. In its upcoming summer timetable easyJet will introduce 23 new markets to Berlin-Tegel, reaching a total of 42 routes. Among the new markets, only one domestic route will be added: Berlin-Tegel to Cologne/Bonn, which the carrier will serve 10x-daily. EasyJet began domestic flying in early January ...
