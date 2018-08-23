SYDNEY—The northeastern Chinese city of Harbin is planning to open air services in 2019 and 2020 to as many as six North American cities, according to the provincial government of Heilongjiang.

First up, in 2019, should be connections to Anchorage, Alaska, Los Angeles and San Francisco. In the following year, plans are to add New York, Seattle and Toronto.

The minimum target is opening five North America routes, the government said in a statement.

The airlines that will open these routes are not named, but it is normal for a Chinese municipal government to pay for intercontinental connections. The administration presumably is negotiating with possible airline partners.

Harbin is the capital of Heilongjiang. Since the province is China’s most northeasterly, bordering Russia, Harbin’s location suits transfer business between most of China and North America. But the city of 11 million people is neither a strong source nor a strong destination for intercontinental traffic.

Traffic at Harbin Taiping International Airport will be around 20 million passengers this year, the provincial government said. That is forecast to rise to 42 million in 2025 and 80 million in 2035, the latter figure is comparable with volume at the largest airports in the country now.