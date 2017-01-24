Mexican low-cost carrier Volaris was named ATW’s Value Airline of the Year.

A Mexican low-cost carrier, a Serbian airline, two of the largest airline names in the business and the former CEO of NAV CANADA are among those selected as winners of the 2017 ATW Annual Airline Industry Achievement Awards, it was announced Tuesday.

ATW previously announced that the recipient of its 2017 Airline of the Year is American Airlines. American was selected by ATW’s editorial board in recognition of the phenomenal achievements by American’s leadership and employees this past year.

Additional winners revealed today include Mexican low-cost carrier Volaris (Value Airline); United Airlines (Eco-Airline); Air Serbia (Airline Market Leader); Singapore Airlines (Onboard Experience); AltAir (Eco-Company); Pittsburgh International Airport (Airport of the Year); and NAVBLUE (Aviation Technology).

Also being recognized is John W. Crichton with the 2017 Excellence in Leadership Award. John is chairman of the board of Aireon and former president and CEO of NAV CANADA and of the Air Transport Association of Canada.

The awards will be presented at the 43nd annual ATW Airline Industry Achievement Awards at a gala dinner on March 28 at the J.W. Marriott Essex House in New York.