Virgin Australia has chosen Chicago-based aviation broadband specialist Gogo for satellite connectivity service across its fleet, the two companies announced March 30.

Gogo will first install its dual-antenna 2Ku technology on one of Virgin Australia’s Boeing 737-800s, with customer testing commencing in April. Following the test period, installation of the 2Ku technology will move forward on the rest of Virgin Australia’s 73 737-800s, which make up over half of the airline’s entire fleet of 130 aircraft. Additionally, Gogo will install its 2Ku antennas and accompanying infrastructure on the airline’s two 777 and six Airbus A330-200 aircraft.

On Virgin Australia’s domestic and New Zealand flights, the 2Ku technology will interact with Ku satellites provided by Australian telecommunications company Optus. On international flights, the 2Ku antenna will connect with Intelsat and SES satellites, Gogo said.

"We are confident that by working with Gogo and Optus Satellite and using their … technology we can deliver … reliable connectivity and entertainment," Virgin Australia Group executive John Thomas said.

Gogo president Michael Small said “2Ku technology delivers a ground-like performance … including the ability to stream video,” Gogo president Michael Small said. “Importantly, 2Ku is built on an open architecture and can leverage new technology advancements … now and in the future.”

Gogo has installed its 2Ku W-iFi technology on over 1,500 aircraft worldwide to date. In addition to Virgin Australia, the company’s 2Ku customers include Aer Lingus, Aeromexico, Air Canada, American Airlines, British Airways, Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, Brazilian carrier GOL, Iberia, Japan Airlines (JAL)/Japan Transocean Air and UK-based Virgin Atlantic.

