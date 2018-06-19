Airlines are on the cusp of making large investments to make their aircraft more connected, a survey released Tuesday indicates.

The survey finds that 47% of airlines that took part plan to spend up to $1 million per aircraft over the next year, with the majority of those looking at $100,000-$500,000.

Over the next five years, “38% are looking to spend $1 million to $10 million per aircraft, so it really jumps,” Honeywell Aerospace VP-connected aircraft Kristin Slyker said June 19 on the release of the Connected Aerospace Report compiled by Honeywell.

Slyker said that among those airlines that have already invested in connected technologies, the investment has typically been for satellite communications and/or Wi-Fi. While some airlines are still finalizing or advancing their Wi-Fi strategy, the survey results represent “a leap beyond just putting connectivity hardware and air-time services on the aircraft. It means that airlines are ready to benefit from the data coming off airplanes in terms of having some real and tangible, like up to 1% savings on fuel, which can represent up an average of up to $50K aircraft per year,” she said.

“We have really turned a corner in terms of the overall acceptance and adoption that data can drive benefits,” Slyker said.

She thinks the survey results show “that airlines are ready for IoT [Internet of Things] and they want to take advantage of it for immediate returns on investment.”

The top priority for connected technologies investment is in maintenance, with 88% of airline respondents classifying it as “extremely important” or “very important.” Honeywell’s report found that maintenance “was a full 10 points higher than any other need,” Slyker said.

After maintenance, airline indicated that connected technologies should deliver benefits in pilot technologies and the passenger experience.

Lee Ann Shay, leeann.shay@aviationweek.com