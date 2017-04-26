China’s Shenzhen Airlines is about to kick off a working trial of Inmarsat and Cobham’s flight deck connectivity product, SwiftBroadband-Safety (SB-S), on its Airbus A320 fleet.

SB-S, which uses Cobham avionics’ AVIATOR 300D hardware, is an inflight cockpit broadband service that allows secure communication of real-time safety, security and operational information during flight and ground time.

The inflight evaluation will begin in May and will cover three core SB-S capabilities: satellite voice (satvoice) communications between the air and the ground, live global flight tracking, and text communication with airline operations and air traffic control through aircraft communications addressing & reporting system (ACARS) over IP (internet protocol).

Shenzhen Airlines will also use other SB-S features—including flight optimization and real-time electronic flight bag (EFB) functions, such as networked graphical weather, and, ultimately, cloud-based flight data streaming.

The trial will be project-managed by Chinese maritime satellite operator Beijing Marine Communication & Navigation Company (MCN). MCN VP Song Zhen said this is the first time that a Chinese aircraft will be equipped with the SB-S satcom technology platform.

The Shenzhen partnership is part of a joint venture between MCN and Aviation Data Communication Corp. (ADCC), which is China’s air-ground datalink service provider. Through the joint venture, the two companies are aiming to provide aviation safety services to the rapidly growing Chinese market, which is expected to overtake the US as the world’s largest aviation market around 2024.

