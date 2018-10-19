Iridium Communications is targeting Dec. 30 for the eighth and final Iridium Next launch, which would complete the new constellation of satellites supporting space-based tracking of aircraft and flight deck broadband connectivity.

Iridium and rocket manufacturer SpaceX completed the seventh launch of 10 satellites on July 25, bringing to 65 the number of Iridium Next operational and spare satellites in low-Earth orbit. The last set of 10 satellites will complete the $3 billion constellation of 66 operational and nine spare spacecraft.

Iridium and SpaceX completed the first launch of Iridium Next satellites from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, on Jan. 14, 2017, using a Falcon 9 rocket.

The final launch was postponed from this fall because of a production delay attributed to satellite manufacturer Thales Alenia Space. Iridium CEO Matt Desch announced the latest launch date in a pair of tweets on Oct. 18. Plans call for the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the satellites to lift off at 8:38 a.m. Pacific Standard Time from Vandenberg AFB.

“Re: our Iridium-8 launch on Dec. 30, satellite parts delay is finally past us, and SpaceX launch manifest at VAFB had to be worked around, but we’re a go!” Desch tweeted. “However, we’re really cutting it close on our plan to complete Iridium Next by year-end!”

Iridium Next satellites introduce the company’s new Certus L-band broadband connectivity service for land, maritime and aviation users. Following testing on vehicles and ships, Iridium expects to launch Certus commercial service for the land-mobile and maritime markets this year, with service for aviation following in mid-2019, Iridium EVP-sales & marketing Bryan Hartin said during the recent National Business Aviation Association conference, before the final launch date announcement.

L-band broadband connectivity will support electronic flight bag, graphical weather, flight data recorder streaming and other applications for aircraft flight decks. Iridium will phase in Certus service classes for aviation, beginning with Certus 350, capable of 352 Kbps data speed. A firmware update to the company’s core transceiver will enable Certus 700, capable of 704 Kbps. Iridium’s legacy service, which Iridium Next satellites will continue to support, provides 2.4 Kbps.

Iridium Next satellites also carry automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) receiver payloads manufactured by Harris Corp. for the Aireon space-based surveillance system. The system will be capable of continuously tracking aircraft over oceanic and remote spaces beyond radar coverage.

Aireon, based in McLean, Virginia, is a joint venture of Iridium and a group of air navigation service providers led by Nav Canada. Once the satellite constellation is completed, Aireon plans to formally begin operating the full ADS-B surveillance network early next year at a Nav Canada air traffic control center in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Bill Carey, bill.carey@aviationweek.com