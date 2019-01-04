Iridium Communications has set Jan. 8 for the eighth and final launch of its second-generation Iridium Next satellites, a milestone intended to deliver new global tracking and safety-certified communications services for the aviation industry.

The launch by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force base, California, will deploy the final 10 of 75 Iridium Next satellites into low-Earth orbit and complete a launch campaign that began Jan. 14, 2017. A “minor technical issue” in processing the rocket’s first and second stages caused SpaceX to delay the final launch from Jan. 7.

Iridium and SpaceX announced the original $492 million launch contract in June 2010, at the time the single largest commercial launch agreement.

“To me, this launch … means finally realizing the dream that the founders of this system had more than 30 years ago,” Iridium CEO Matt Desch told reporters during a Jan. 3 teleconference. “It means our network will finally achieve the financial independence and the security that makes a satellite network operator mature and successful, and creates opportunities for us that we’ve never had before.”

The new constellation’s 66 operational, cross-linked satellites will carry automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) receivers as hosted payloads, forming a global tracking net operated by the Aireon joint venture of Iridium and five air navigation service providers (ANSP) led by Nav Canada. The Harris-built payloads receive regular ADS-B position updates from transponder-equipped aircraft below, then stream the data to Aireon’s ground network. From there, Aireon will process the data and distribute it to ANSPs that subscribe to its service.

The McLean, Virginia-based joint venture in September signed a memorandum of understanding with Italy’s Leonardo to incorporate Aireon’s space-based ADS-B surveillance data on Leonardo’s LeadInSky air traffic management (ATM) automation platform. In November, Aireon signed an agreement with Atech, of Brazil, to incorporate data on the latter’s Sagitario ATM platform developed with Brazil’s Department of Airspace Control.

Joining Desch on the call, Aireon CEO Don Thoma said real-time surveillance over oceanic spaces will support airlines flying optimized flight paths, saving an estimated $125 million in fuel annually in the North Atlantic.

There currently are 65 ADS-B payloads in orbit; of those, 60 are operational and sending data. Aireon on average is receiving 13 billion aircraft position messages per month and expects to receive 25 billion per month once the system is fully operational, Thoma said.

Once the surveillance network is completed, tested and certified for use in air traffic control, Aireon and Nav Canada plan to start operations in the second quarter in the airspace of Edmonton, Canada, and the North Atlantic corridor. Nav Canada and UK NATS will conduct operational trials involving airlines beginning in the April timeframe.

Through a partnership with flight tracking data company FlightAware, Aireon’s system is contributing to a web-based tracking dashboard for airlines called GlobalBeacon. That service started Nov. 5 and counts Qatar Airways and Bangkok Airways as early customers.

Thoma said there currently are 125 registrants for Aireon’s Aircraft Locating and Emergency Response Tracking (ALERT) service, which is being operated by the Irish Aviation Authority and offered as a free public service. Aireon ALERT will provide airlines, ANSPs, and search and rescue organizations the most recent, known position of any ADS-B-equipped aircraft that is in distress or has lost communications.

In addition to Aireon’s space-based ADS-B system, the new satellites will introduce Iridium’s Certus high-speed L-band communications service for marine, land mobile and aviation users. Iridium has selected Thales, Cobham, Collins Aerospace, L3, Gogo and Satcom Direct to build new terminals and antennas for the service.

Iridium Certus “will be optimized for small form-factor, drone-friendly antennas, enabling long-haul UAS activities by serving as a robust command and control function,” Desch said. Iridium satellites already have supported vaccine delivery by drones in Vanuatu in the South Pacific.

