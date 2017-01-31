The Intelsat 33e satellite has successfully completed in-orbit testing and entered service on Jan. 29, providing enterprise-grade connectivity for aviation.

Intelsat 33e is the second of seven EpicNG satellites, which will provide high-throughput C- and Ku-band aeronautical connectivity for Africa, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

While there will be non-aviation users, Gogo and Panasonic Avionics will use some of the capacity.

The Boeing-manufactured satellite was launched Aug. 24 from French Guiana aboard an Ariane 5 launch vehicle, replacing Intelsat 904, which will be redeployed.

This latest satellite joins Intelsat 29e, which was launched in January 2016 over the Americas and North Atlantic region.

Three additional Intelsat EpicNG satellites—Intelsat 32e, Intelsat 35e and Intelsat 37e—are scheduled for launch in 2017 and will be joined by Horizons 3e in the second half of 2018.

“Horizons 3e will extend Intelsat EpicNG’s coverage to the Pacific Ocean Region and further expand Intelsat EpicNG’s presence in Asia Pacific,” Intelsat said.

Victoria Moores victoria.moores@penton.com