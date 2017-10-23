Satellite communications specialist Inmarsat still expects the European Aviation Network (EAN) to be operational by the end of the year, despite an attempt by rival satellite operators to block it. Inmarsat and telecommunications company Deutsche Telekom are developing the broadband offering, which uses both satellite and Long-Term Evolution (LTE)-based ground networks to provide high-speed inflight internet over Europe. International Airlines Group became the launch customer for the ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Inmarsat’s EAN rollout on track despite opposition" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.