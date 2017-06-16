Satellite communications specialist Inmarsat said there is a high level of interest in its new GX Aviation and European Aviation Network (EAN) connectivity solutions for passenger aircraft.

Doha-based Qatar Airways and International Airlines Group (IAG) are among the companies that have signed up for GX Aviation and EAN, respectively, and there are now more than 1,000 aircraft in a backlog waiting to be fitted with the necessary equipment, Inmarsat VP-aviation strategy Frederik van Essen said.

The two systems are designed to give passengers the same levels of connectivity they would expect on the ground, the company said.

GX Aviation was launched with Lufthansa Group earlier this year. Austrian Airlines has completed the equipping of its fleet and Lufthansa plans to do so in 2018.

Van Essen described the Qatar Airways’ contract as “a tremendous plus for us, because Qatar Airways is known for selecting what they feel is the best of the best.” The IAG order means that Inmarsat’s system will find its way onto all four airlines in the group—Irish flag carrier Aer Lingus, UK-based British Airways, Spain’s flag carrier Iberia and Spanish low-cost carrier Vueling.

GX Aviation uses four satellites, with a fifth scheduled to be launched by the end of 2019 on the strength of the Qatar contract. Three satellites are sufficient to give basic global coverage, with the fourth and fifth able to supplement that with a higher level of coverage over specific geographic areas where onboard usage is likely to be high, such as around major hubs or over the North Atlantic.

The first EAN satellite is scheduled to be launched on an Ariane 5 rocket from Kourou, French Guiana, on June 28. EAN uses an S-band satellite to “talk” to aircraft fitted with its antennas on top of the aircraft, with the signal then passed on to ground-based cell towers by two further aerials under the fuselage.

Towers are being constructed across Europe by Deutsche Telekom and the combination of satellite and ground systems makes EAN particularly stable, particularly in areas of high usage, van Essen said. One advantage that the EAN system has over GX Aviation is that its antennas weigh just 7 kg, compared to 90 kg for the steerable antenna required for GX Aviation.

Meanwhile, a third Inmarsat product, SwiftBroadband-Safety (SB-S), is now undergoing trials over the Atlantic Ocean with Chicago-based United Airlines, following two years of trials over the Pacific with Hawaiian Airlines. SB-S offers flight deck connectivity with an airline’s base.

It replaces the company’s Classic Aero system that has been in place for the past 25 years and which was developed before the requirement for secure communications became necessary. The new system is encrypted.

