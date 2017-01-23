The European Space Agency (ESA) has confirmed that a total of 10 atomic clocks on its Galileo constellation of satellites have failed.

The agency told journalists at an annual media briefing that an investigation had been launched, but that at present, there were no clear indications as to why the clocks had failed.

Because time is key to the accuracy of the Galileo navigation service, ESA has installed four atomic clocks on each of the 18 satellites launched, to ensure quadruple redundancy of the timing subsystem. To further enhance reliability, two different types of clocks have been used on each satellite: two Passive Hydrogen Maser (PHM) clocks and two technologically independent Rubidium Atomic Frequency Standard (RAFS) clocks.

To date, three rubidium and seven hydrogen maser clocks have failed on five satellites: three of the four original Galileo In Orbit Validation (IOV) satellites and two of the 14 latest generation Full Operational Capability (FOC) satellites. No individual satellite has experienced more than two clock failures, and ESA stressed that Galileo’s Initial Services, launched Dec. 16, 2016, remain unaffected.

ESA DG Jan Woerner said: “The critical point of a satellite navigation system is the clocks on board and because they are so important, we have put four clocks on each satellite. In fact you only need one functioning clock per satellite.” He pointed out that inaccurate timing could introduce a navigational error of as much as 500 m per hour.

“Both rubidium and hydrogen maser clocks have failed, reinforcing the importance of redundancy and proving that we face a learning curve,” Woerner said. “We have to investigate if there is some systematic root cause that we can solve, or accept that some failure is inevitable and redundancy is the solution. None of the affected satellites have been declared inoperative.”

The RAFS clock failures appear to be linked to probable short circuits, and possibly a particular test procedure performed on the ground. Investigations are continuing to identify a root cause.

In the past two years, there have been five PHM clock failures on IOV satellites and one on an FOC. ESA believes these failures are linked to two apparent causes. One is a low margin on a particular parameter that on some units leads to failure: two PHM clocks have failed for this reason. The second is that when some healthy PHM clocks are turned off for long periods, they do not restart because of a change in clock characteristics in orbit. Four PHM clocks have failed for this reason and new operational procedures are being validated to reduce the risk of future failure.

“We don’t know yet if we can revitalize the clocks, but if switching them off for long periods, for example, is causing the failure, then perhaps we won’t switch them off,” Woerner said. The big question now, he said, was whether ESA should “postpone the next launch until we find the root cause.”

The agency said the impact on Galileo’s launch schedule was “under study,” but insisted it remained “confident that the clock issues will be resolved.” Another four Galileo FOC satellites are scheduled to launch this year.

