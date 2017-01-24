The second 702 satellite built by Boeing for Bermuda-based communication satellite operator ABS went into service Jan. 21. The all-electronic propulsion satellite, designated ABS-2A, was launched into orbit in June 2016 aboard SpaceX Falcon 9 and is paired with another satellite, ABS-2, over the Indian Ocean.

ABS-2A is outfitted with 48 Ku-band transponders. From its placement at 74.725 degrees east, the satellite will serve ABS customers in Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, Russia, South Asia and Southeast Asia.

Boeing’s earlier all-electric propulsion 702 satellite, designated ABS-3A, was launched in 2015. ABS-2, built by Palo Alto, California-based satellite manufacturer SSL, was launched in 2014. SSL’s satellite uses fuel-powered thrusters for its propulsion.

“We have completed our three satellite build investment in launching three satellites in three consecutive years,” ABS CEO Tom Choi said.

“Boeing is the first satellite manufacturer to build and deliver all-electric propulsion satellites,” Boeing Satellite Systems International president Mark Spiwak said. “The scalable 702 satellite, coupled with … all-electric propulsion, allows two satellites to launch inside one rocket. This ability to stack and join the satellites … minimize[s] the costs associated with launching a single satellite.”

When ABS-2A was launched in June 2016, it was paired with EUTELSAT 117 West B (E117WB), also a Boeing-built all-electric propulsion satellite. Boeing built it for Paris-based Eutelsat. Eutelsat announced earlier this month that E117WB is also now in service.

