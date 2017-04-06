Carlsbad, California-based broadband services company ViaSat sees its ViaSat2 Ka-band satellite entering service by the end of 2017 despite social unrest in French Guiana, which is delaying launches from Europe’s Kourou Spaceport. “French authorities are negotiating and we’re confident they will be able to resolve the situation quite quickly,” ViaSat VP-commercial mobility Don Buchman said at the Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg, Germany. “There are other ...