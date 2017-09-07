Kazakhstan’s Air Astana has launched high-speed broadband inflight connectivity on its first Boeing 767-300ER. The system installation on its second aircraft is expected to be completed in October.

The Rockwell Collins’ cabin system, which utilizes Inmarsat’s Global Xpress (GX) Aviation capabilities to provide inflight connectivity, will be available to business- and economy-class passengers on all three of Air Astana’s 767s.

Air Astana said passengers can choose from three connectivity packages:

The Light option will cover 15 Mb; The Business option will cover 50 Mb; and The Super option will cover 100 Mb.

All services are estimated to operate at an average speed of 2Mb-5 Mb per second. Detailed prices have not been published.

Air Astana manager-commercial engineering Andrey Gulev said the Kazakhstan flag carrier is one of the first airlines to commit to Inmarsat’s Global Xpress high-speed inflight connectivity system with Rockwell Collins.

Air Astana is the first airline to offer GX Aviation on widebody aircraft.

Air Astana operates more than 60 domestic and international routes with a fleet of Airbus A319/A320/A320neo/A321, Boeing 757/767 and Embraer E190 aircraft.

Kurt Hofmann hofmann.aviation@netway.at