The Russian government will inject RUB6 billion ($95 million) into the Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ100) program to increase sales of the regional aircraft. The money will be used to help develop new variants, decrease dependence on foreign suppliers, and open new markets. Two-thirds of this sum, RUB4 billion, will be used to create a turnaround pool of spare parts with no less than 700 items and introduce 64 service bulletins. The rest will go toward improving the SSJ100 reliability and ...