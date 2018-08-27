China Southern Airlines received its first three-class Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner Aug. 24. The aircraft, registration B-1169, is the sixth 787-9 to enter China Southern’s fleet, and seats 28 passengers in business-class, 28 in premium economy and 220 in economy. Previous 787-9s have been configured in a two-class layout, with 28 in business and 269 in economy.

The Guangzhou-based airline will receive seven more 787-9s in the three-class configuration. The aircraft delivered to-date are plying domestic routes between Guangzhou and Shanghai before transiting to international routes.

New to China Southern’s Dreamliner product (the airline also flies 787-8s), the new 787-9’s premium economy seats are arranged in a 2-3-2 layout, with 38-inch legroom, a 7-inch recline and a 13-inch LCD screen at each location. Premium economy is also available on the airline’s Boeing 777s, Airbus A330s and A380s.

China Southern took delivery of its first 787-9 May 4, and has 14 more on order, including eight on lease from Air Lease Corporation and BOC Aviation.

