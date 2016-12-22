United Airlines took delivery of its first Boeing 777-300ER Dec. 21. It is the Chicago-based airline’s first new aircraft to come fully installed with the recently introduced United Polaris business class seating configuration.

The aircraft is scheduled to enter service on Feb. 16, 2017 and will be the first of 14 777-300ERs United expects to put into service in 2017.

United will operate the new aircraft on its Newark Liberty-San Francisco route, flying 7 a.m. EST departures 6X-weekly, skipping Wednesdays, according to United’s timetable schedule. The airline expects to begin 777-300ER intercontinental service between San Francisco and Hong Kong on March 25, with the aircraft replacing a Boeing 747-400 currently being used on the route.

The airline unveiled its United Polaris premium business class product Dec. 1, with the opening of a newly redesigned airport lounge at Chicago O’Hare International Airport. Additional lounges in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston, New York/Newark, Washington Dulles, Tokyo Narita, Hong Kong and London Heathrow are to follow.

