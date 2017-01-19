French aerospace firm Safran has revealed it is in exclusive negotiations to acquire seating and cabin interior manufacturer Zodiac Aerospace, in a deal that would rank it as the third largest aerospace firm.

Safran is an aircraft engine, systems and equipment supplier, with 70,000 employees and €17.4 billion ($18.6 billion) in annual sales. Zodiac Aerospace specializes in aerosafety products, aircraft systems, seats and cabins with 35,000 employees and €5.2 billion in revenue.

Zodiac chairman Olivier Zarrouati said the merger, which would create a company with a €21.2 billion turnover, represents a new step in the consolidation of the aerospace industry. A previous takeover attempt by Safran failed in 2010 after it was rejected by Zodiac’s board.

If the deal goes ahead, the combined companies would rank as the third largest aerospace company in the world, with around 92,000 employees, €21.2 billion in revenue and a €2.7 billion operating income. They will also rank as the second largest aircraft equipment supplier, with revenues of around €10 billion.

“The transaction would create a global leader in aircraft equipment, allying the market leading positions, expertise, technologies and talents of both Safran and Zodiac Aerospace. The new entity would combine Safran’s capabilities in landing gear, wheels and brakes, nacelles, power systems, actuation and avionics, with Zodiac Aerospace’s leading positions in seats, cabin interiors, power distribution, lighting, fuel, oxygen and fluid systems and safety equipment,” the two companies said.

From Safran’s side, the agreement will reinforce its presence across all key aircraft programs, broaden product range, cut exposure to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) cycles and boost a presence in strategic areas, such as critical systems and the more electric aircraft, which make up 40% of Zodiac Aerospace’s activities.

Safran is offering €29.47 ($31.49) per Zodiac Aerospace share—24.6% more than Zodiac’s closing price on Jan. 18 and 36.1% up on its three-month average.

For the deal to go ahead, shareholders owning a combined stake of at least 50% of Zodiac must give their backing. However, shareholders owning 32% of Zodiac—namely the company’s founding families, institutional investors FFP and Fonds Stratégique de Participations, as well as the French State—plan to retain their stakes through the merger and will not participate in the offer. Post-merger, these entities will own 22% of the company.

Zodiac Aerospace will be merged into Safran’s equipment business on the basis of nearly half a Safran share for one Zodiac Aerospace share, triggering a special €5.50 per share dividend (€2.3 billion in total) for Safran’s shareholders.

The companies estimate that the merger will deliver €200 million in annual cost savings, stemming primarily from reduced procurement and administrative expenses, with potential for this figure to grow in the long term. Around 25% of the €200 million total is expected to be delivered in year one, increasing to 90% in year two.

“Beyond identified cost synergies, Safran would enable Zodiac Aerospace’s seats and interiors business to accelerate their recovery and progress towards or above their historical margin levels,” Safran said. Zodiac has been working to overcome supply problems that have led to aircraft being delivered late, drawing harsh criticism in early 2016 from Airbus CEO Fabrice Brégier.

The deal is also expected to deliver a double-digit positive impact on earnings per share from the first year after the consolidation and hit Safran’s return on capital employed (ROCE) target by year three.

Post-acquisition and merger, Safran’s board of directors would comprise 20 members, including representatives of Zodiac Aerospace’s reference shareholders. Ross McInnes and Philippe Petitcolin would continue as Safran chairman and CEO, respectively, while Zodiac chairman Olivier Zarrouati would become deputy CEO.

The deal has approval in principle from both Safran and Zodiac’s boards and will now be submitted to employee representatives. Finalization of the agreement will rest on completion of these labor procedures, as well as shareholder and regulatory approval.

“The completion of the tender offer is expected by the end of the fourth quarter 2017 and completion of the merger is expected early 2018,” Safran and Zodiac said.

