German aerospace equipment manufacturer Recaro Aircraft Seating delivered over 100,000 seats in 2016, setting a new record across its four production sites.

Detailing the year-end results on Feb. 9, Recaro CEO Mark Hiller described 2016 as an outstanding year for the company. “New products, new customers and numerous new orders … drove business development in 2016. The full order books are ideally matched to the workforce and capacity expansion we have undertaken in recent years.”

Sales rose 10% in 2016 and exact figures will be released in May, when the company’s accounts are finalized. These sales included the new Airbus supplier-furnished 3530Swift economy class seat, which was selected for more than 100 aircraft by mid-year. The first ship sets were delivered in mid-July.

Recaro is also making a double-digit percentage investment in research & development (R&D) and close to a third of the products sold were product innovations. The CL6710 “intelligent seat” is one example. This seat can digitally transmit its operating status to cabin crew and ground staff, as well as offering passengers a smartphone-based app to adjust seat settings, inflight entertainment, lighting and ventilation.

“Several orders have been received for the new CL6710 business class seat, and the first delivery is planned for 2017,” Recaro said.

The seating specialist is working to expand its facilities, investing €13.5 million ($14.3 million) in a new 6,000 square meter logistics center at the company’s Schwaebisch Hall headquarters. This will open at the end of 2017.

“This is just the beginning of a significant investment program in the high double-digit million range, targeted at meeting high market demand. In 2016, at the company’s most recently opened production site in Qingdao, China, 10,000 seats were produced – twice as many as in the previous year. For 2017, a further doubling to 20,000 seats is planned, and already secured through order volumes,” Recaro said.

Recaro employs close to 2,000 staff and has plants in Germany, Poland, South Africa, the USA and China. In 2015, Recaro generated €409 million in sales, placing it among the top three aircraft seat manufacturers.

