Qatar Airways is set to unveil its new business-class seat at ITB Berlin on March 8.

The Doha-based airline said it will reveal the new seat, along with plans for the year ahead, during a press conference on the opening day of ITB Berlin.

“This year’s ITB exhibition will be the location at which we will premier our much-anticipated new business-class product. As an airline, we strive to offer our passengers the very best, not only in terms of our world class onboard experience, but also our expanding global network,” Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al Baker said, hinting that some route developments will also be disclosed.

Qatar has a fleet of 192 aircraft that serve over 150 destinations, with new additions to Auckland, Chiang Mai, Dublin, Nice and Skopje planned for 2017.

