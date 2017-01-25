Oman Air refreshing its first-class cabins on board three of its Airbus A330-300s.

The Omani flag carrier will refurbish the aircraft’s six first-class seats and will introduce new bed linens for the lie-flat seats. It will also improve inflight dining.

The “new look and feel” was introduced to maintain the quality of Oman Air’s premium product, the airline said, as it faces stiff competition from major Gulf carriers Emirates, Etihad and Qatar Airways.

As part of the upgrade, first-class passengers will be able to request particular dishes on the Oman Air website pre-flight; there will also be additions to the business-class menu.

The A330-300s operate primarily to European and Far Eastern destinations.

The airline said further renovations would be carried out “as warranted.”

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com