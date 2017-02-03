Lufthansa unveiled the first of 25 Airbus A350-900s Feb. 2 in Munich after Lufthansa Technik completed the cabin installation. The aircraft—which was delivered to Lufthansa in December 2016—is scheduled to begin Munich-Delhi services Feb. 10.

Lufthansa Technik said in a statement, “The required cabin installations are complete and the supplemental type certificate has been issued by the European Aviation Safety Agency. The aircraft is technically cleared to enter scheduled service.”

The Star Alliance member has 25 Rolls-Royce Trent-powered A350-900 aircraft on order, valued at $310 million each at list prices, which will gradually replace its A340-600 fleet.

The first 10 A350s will be deployed on long-haul routes from Munich to Delhi and Boston. A second of the type will join the fleet by the end of February; a total of seven A350s will be delivered this year.

The 293-seat aircraft is configured for 48 seats in business, 21 in premium economy, and 224 in economy class. The A350 is equipped with Lufthansa’s latest cabin products, including new seats, inflight entertainment and inflight connectivity in all classes.

Lufthansa Technik said in a statement, “The installation of the premium-economy class and new self-service racks in business class were among the upgrades that are most visible to passengers.”

According to Lufthansa, the A350 uses 25% less kerosene, produces 25% fewer emissions and is significantly quieter on takeoff than comparable aircraft types.

Lufthansa Group chairman and CEO Carsten Spohr said the A350 will deliver a generation change for the Lufthansa Group’s long-haul fleet. “In 2013, we ordered 59 long-haul aircraft at the same time at Airbus and Boeing—a total investment of €12 billion [$12.9 billion]. Lufthansa has invested a total of €2 billion in 2017,” Spohr said.

This year, Lufthansa will take delivery of seven A350s, 17 A320/A320neos, 14 Bombardier CSeries 100/300s (to SWISS) and two Boeing 777-300ERs (also for SWISS).

“Within 12 months, we have integrated into the Lufthansa Group three different new aircraft types—the A350, the Bombardier CSeries and the Boeing 777-300ER—which has been an operational challenge,” Spohr said.

Kurt Hofmann hofmann.aviation@netway.at