A study by the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) partnered with global mobile satellite communications provider Inmarsat forecasts a $130 billion global market resulting from the proliferation of inflight broadband connectivity in the airline industry over the next 20 years. $30 billion of the figure will be direct ancillary revenue to airlines; the remaining $100 billion will be divvyed up between premium content providers, technology providers and ...
