Delta Air Lines will begin including meals at no extra cost for all main cabin seats on 12 transcontinental domestic routes this spring, reversing a longstanding trend of US airlines not including meal service with economy-class tickets on domestic flights.

Starting March 1, Delta flights from New York JFK to Los Angeles (LAX) and San Francisco (SFO) will begin featuring the meals. From April 24, 10 more routes will gain main cabin meal service: Boston (BOS)-SFO, BOS-LAX, BOS-Seattle (SEA), Washington National (DCA)-LAX, JFK-Portland (Oregon), JFK-San Diego, JFK-SEA, SEA-Fort Lauderdale, SEA-Orlando and SEA-Raleigh Durham.

At the start of the program, passengers on morning flights on the 12 routes will have the option of a breakfast sandwich, a breakfast medley or a fruit and cheese plate. During the day, customers will be offered a smoked turkey sandwich with chips and a desert bar, a veggie wrap with fruit and a cookie or a fruit and cheese plate. Passengers on overnight flights will be offered a breakfast bar during the pre-arrival beverage service, according to Delta.

“The menus on all 12 routes will be refreshed often to support the airline’s focus on offering innovative, seasonal and locally-sourced food and beverages,” Delta said in a statement.

Delta SVP-inflight service Allison Ausband said the concept of domestic meal service was tested last year and passengers reported high levels of satisfaction. “When we tested this concept, our customers loved it and appreciated it, so we are implementing [main cabin meals] in our most strategic markets,” she said.

Additionally, premium economy passengers on all 12 routes will get a pre-arrival snack basket and be offered beer, wine and spirits at no extra cost. Premium economy passengers on flights from JFK to LAX and SFO will get a mid-service Greek frozen yogurt bar, Delta said.

